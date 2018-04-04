Bloomberg Markets: Kroszner Says Williams Good for Powell

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUEST: Randall S Kroszner Professor:Economics University of Chicago Booth School of Business/The Discussing the announcement of San FRancisco Fed Preisdent John Williams taking over for NY Fed President Bill Dudley. He also talks about the debut of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, a leading alternative to the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.