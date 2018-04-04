Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - April 4 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at the market impacts of a U.S.-China trade war with Binky Chadha from Deutsche Bank, KKR’s Henry McVey, and OECD Secretary general Angel Gurria, plus Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair discusses the future of U.S. banking regulation.

Running time 29:50