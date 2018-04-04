Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Trade and Eggs

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today Bloomberg News reporters Sarah Ponczek and Elena Popina briefed us on the markets. Brad McMillan, Chief Investment Officer of Commonwealth Financial gave us his take on the wild Wall Street ride. Vincent Reinhart, Chief Economist, BNY Mellon AMNA talked about the President’s use of tariff talk as a negotiating gambit. Neil Sheehan of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission talked about the status of the Pilgrim power plant. Scott Solombrino of Ride Safe Massachusetts told us about their lobbying efforts to try to get more regulations applied to ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft. Finally, Jesse LaFlamme, CEO of Pete and Gerry’s Organic Eggs, came down from Northern New Hampshire to join us in the C-Suite.

Running time 52:04