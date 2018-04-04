Amid Trump Spat, Amazon Favored for Pentagon Contract (Audio)

Tony Capaccio, Bloomberg News Pentagon reporter, discusses the latest updates as the Pentagon considers which company to select for a multibillion-dollar cloud computing deal. Despite a public feud with President Trump, Amazon is still favored to win the contract, drawing some complaints from industry rivals. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

