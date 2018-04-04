27 Million Americans Remain Without Healthcare Coverage (Audio)

John Tozzi, Bloomberg News healthcare reporter, discusses a series of Bloomberg reports about Americans who are making the choice to live without health insurance, something that is now legal after the Republican tax plan also repealed the individual mandate. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

