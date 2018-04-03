Trump Enters ‘Pen and Phone’ Phase of Presidency (Audio)
Former New York Senator Al D’Amato discusses President Trump’s inability to complete his legislative goals through congress and his transition to what President Obama once called the "pen and phone phase" of his presidency. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
