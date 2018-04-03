New York Fed Selects John Williams as Next President (Audio)

Matthew Boesler, Bloomberg News Federal Reserve reporter, discusses the selection of John Williams to become the new president of the New York Federal Reserve. Williams was chosen amid concerns of diversity in America’s central bank, which have been highlighted by several notable figures in American politics, including Senator Elizabeth Warren. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Nathan Hager and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

