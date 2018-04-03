Is More Immigration the Key to Ending U.S. Worker Displacement?

The first week of April marks what’s known as "H-1B season" in immigration circles. That’s when employers first can apply for the coveted skilled guestworker visas, and when the 85,000 available for the year usually run out. Some say making green cards easier to obtain might reduce reliance on H-1B guestworker program. Bloomberg Law’s Laura Francis discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

