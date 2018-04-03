Insider Trading Defendant Say DC Won’t Shut Up (Audio)

Peter Henning, a professor at Wayne State University Law School, discusses a former Washington D.C. consultant who is being charging with leaking government information to hedge funds. In his defense, David Patton, the attorney for David Blaszczak has argued that "D.C. is the town that never shuts up." He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

Running time 06:59