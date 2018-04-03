(Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500’s drop below its 200 day moving average is a technical pullback in a structural bull market and presents long-term investors with a buying opportunity, says Christian Gattiker, head of research at Julius Baer. Speaking on Daybreak Europe, Gattiker told Bloomberg’s Nejra Cehic and Markus Karlsson that he sees future gains being driven by corporate earnings and US tax reform, which will produce a boom in investment.

