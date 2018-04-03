Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The U.S. government isn’t going after Amazon. Stocks rallied on the Amazon news, rebounding from seven-week lows. And San Francisco Fed President John Williams was picked to succeed William Dudley as head of the central bank’s powerful New York branch. Bloomberg Markets Live blogger David Wilson talks markets with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 6:04).

