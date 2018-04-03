Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. U.S. stocks rebounded from seven-week lows, boosted in afternoon trading after White House sources said no action against Amazon is being planned despite President Trump’s latest market-roiling salvo. San Francisco Fed President John Williams was picked to succeed William Dudley as head of the central bank’s powerful New York branch. And the SUV boom isn’t going anywhere. Bloomberg Markets Live blogger Mike Regan talks markets with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:28).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.