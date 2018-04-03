Bloomberg Markets: Tesla Production Progress, Spotify Sings

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: David Welch Detroit Bureau Chief Bloomberg Editorial Discussing production numbers for Tesla’s Model 3.

Connor O’Brien Chief Executive Officer O’Shares Discussing the market and investing in exchange traded funds.

Michael Vorhaus President Magid Advisors Discussing Spotify direct listing and start of trading on NYSE. Alex Barinka, Bloomberg News Deals Reporter, also participates in the discussion.

Dennis Kelleher President/CEO Better Markets Discussing SF Fed President John Williams to become the next President of the N.Y. Fed with Michael McKee, Bloomberg News International Economics & Policy Correspondent. Barry B Bannister Head of Institutional Equity Strategy Stifel Discussing the markets and why he feels investors should get more defensive.

