Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Massport, Trump

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Bloomberg reporter Janelle Lawrence talked about the Gaming Commission hearing on the Wynn Resorts casino being built in Everett. Emily Roland of John Hancock talked about the markets. Bloomberg News reporter Melissa Mittelman had her latest private equity report. Bloomberg News reporter Mike Dorning talked about the President’s verbal attacks against Amazon. Massport CEO Tom Glynn talked about noise near the airport, Terminal E, and the controversy over state troopers at Logan.

Running time 49:20