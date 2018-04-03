Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Bloomberg News cross assets reporter Sarah Ponczek and Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Ira Jersey talked about the markets. Bloomberg News reporter Rick Clough talked about the latest news from GE. Jim Borghesani of the pro-marijuana legalization group "Yes on 4" talked about the application process for marijuana businesses. Boston Globe columnist Evan Horowitz described what he called BINO’s (Businesses in name only) in Massachusetts and Boston Business Journal real estate editor Catherine Carlock talked about the Winthrop Square tower set to go up this Spring in Boston.

Running time 49:20