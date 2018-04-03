Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, BINOs, Markets

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Bloomberg News reporter Sarah Ponczek and Bloomberg Intelligence strategist Ira Jersey talked markets. Bloomberg News reporter Rick Clough talked GE. Jim Borghesani of "Yes on 4" talked about marijuana business licensing. Evan Horowitz of the Boston Globe talked about BINOs in Massachusetts (Business In Name Only), and Catherine Carlock of the Boston Business Journal talked about the design of the Winthrop Square Tower.

Running time 48:35