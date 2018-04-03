Bloomberg Baystate Business: Boston’s Crowded Streets

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll and Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Bloomberg News reporter Robert Langreth talked about the possible sale of PillPack to Walmart. Michael Temple of Amundi Pioneer talked about the bond market. Colin Doherty, CEO of Fuze, talked about his business. Andrew Left told us why he doesn’t think much of Wayfair’s stock. Linda York of Cogent Reports talked about her recent report on active and passive funds. Boston’s Chief of Streets told us about the new proposals to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

Running time 49:25