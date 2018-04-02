Wireless Carriers Pushed to Rollout 5G Coverage (Audio)

Todd Shields, Bloomberg News FCC reporter, discusses a push by the Trump administration to compete with China on 5G cellular coverage. Wireless carriers are now in competition to become the first network to roll out 5G amid increased pressure from government officials. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

