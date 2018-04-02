Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Robert Hockett, a professor at Cornell University Law School, discuses President Trump’s claims that Amazon is costing the U.S. Postal Service a "fortune" and repeated claims that Amazon does not fully pay its taxes. Plus, Charles Warren, chair of the environmental practice at Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel, discusses plans by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards for automakers, citing high costs as the reason for the rollback. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

Running time 15:35