Surveillance: U.S. Expansion is Late Stage, Chandler Says

Marc Chandler, Brown Brothers Harriman Global Head of Currency Strategy, says the market has been squeezed out of a lot of the short yen positions. Kim Wallace, Eurasia Group Managing Director for the U.S., says the United States’ trading partners are confused right now. Neil Dutta, Renaissance Macro Research Head of U.S. Economics, thinks there’s still some residual slack in the labor market. Jonathan Palmer, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Healthcare Analyst, says he doesn’t foresee Walmart buying Humana.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. To contact the producer: Colin Tipton +1-212-617-5560 or ctipton@bloomberg.net.

Running time 28:19