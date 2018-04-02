Sister Jean Goes Home; Ledecky Goes Pro:Sports Business (Audio)

On this Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast, Scott Soshnick, Eben Novy-Williams and Michael Barr discuss the NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship game between Michigan and Villanova, as well as the financial implications of Loyola-Chicago’s Final Four run. They also talk about swimmer Katie Ledecky’s decision to turn pro, allowing the Stanford and Olympic star to sign endorsement contracts. Also discussed are the NFL’s interest in selling its data to international betting markets, and NCAA’s push for the NBA and its union to allow players to enter the draft directly from high school. Currently, players must be one year removed from what would be their high-school graduation before they’re permitted to enter the NBA Draft, resulting in what’s called one-and done -- players leaving school after their freshmen seasons.

Running time 15:53