New Nafta Threats from Trump as Mexican Elections Begin (Audio)

Eric Martin, Bloomberg News Mexican politics reporter, discusses President Trump’s latest threats to pull out of Nafta, citing concerns of a caravan of Central American refugees headed for the U.S.-Mexico border. Plus, a look at Mexico’s upcoming election and how each of the 4 candidates are positioning themselves in opposition to President Trump. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

