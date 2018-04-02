Kremlin Says Trump Offered Putin White House Invite (Audio)
Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News deputy White House team leader, discusses Kremlin reports that President Trump invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to the White House during a phone call last month. The invite comes amid heightened Russia-U.S. tensions surrounding the expulsions of diplomats from the two countries. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE