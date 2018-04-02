Hold On To Tesla, As Management Tackles Balance Sheet: Houchois

Bloomberg Markets AM with Pimm Fox and Lisa Abramowicz.

Guests: Philippe Houchois, equity analyst at Jefferies, on why he thinks investors should hold onto Tesla, as the stock comes under pressure amidst production concerns. Banker to the world Bill Rhodes, President and CEO of William Rhodes Global Advisors, on China tariffs and outlook for trade war. Bloomberg Gadfly’s Max Nisen, health care columnist, and Tara Lachapelle, deals columnist, on why a Walmart-Humana makes sense. Jennifer Bartashus, consumer analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on a California ruling that will require coffee sellers and retailers like Starbucks to issue cancer warnings.

Running time 26:56