Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Tech stocks got hammered and took the rest of the stock market with them. Trump proposed hosting Putin at the White House for a meeting when he called the Russian leader last month. The RBA will stand pat at 1.50% when it announces its interest rate decision today, according to all economists in a Bloomberg survey. Bloomberg Markets Live blogger David Wilson discusses the red in markets with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:37).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.