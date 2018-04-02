EPA Prepares to Release Rollbacks for Auto Emissions (Audio)
Charles Warren, chair of the Environmental practice at Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel, discusses plans by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era fuel economy standards for automakers, citing high costs as the reason for the rollback. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
Running time 06:58
