China Asks for More Trade Talks Amid Market Selloff (Audio)
Sarah McGregor, Bloomberg News economic policy team leader, discusses how trade concerns are helping to drive market declines on the first day of the second quarter. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
