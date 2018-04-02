Bloomberg View Radio: Weekend Edition for the Week of 3-30-18

Bloomberg View Weekend Edition hosted by June Grasso.

Guests: Scott Dorf, managing director at Amherst Pierpont Securities and Bloomberg Prophet: "The Bear Market In Bonds Is Just Getting Started." Kara Alaimo, assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University and Bloomberg View columnist: "U.S. Students Flip the Script on Gun Violence." Eli Lake, Bloomberg View columnist: "Bolton Has Chance to Kill Iran Deal Trump Tried to Fix." Al Hunt, Bloomberg View columnist: "Pelosi Will Walk a Tightrope If Democrats Win." Daniel Moss, Bloomberg View columnist and economics editor: "Behind ’Trade War’ Slogans, a Few Routes to Peace."

Running time 31:14