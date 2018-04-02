Bloomberg Markets: Tech Rout Returns, Tesla Could Fall Short

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Liam Denning Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist Bloomberg Editorial Discussing Tesla Drops as Model 3 Delivery Push Is Seen Coming Up Short.

Andrea Harris Analyst Height Securities LLC Discussing Walmart Inc. and health insurer Humana discussing a possible deal or partnership with Brooke Sutherland, Bloomberg Gadfly Columnist.

Spencer Soper Tech Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Amazon feeling an impact from President Trump’s attacks.

Mark Gurman Technology Reporter Bloomberg News Discusses Apple’s plan to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing processors from Intel.

Eric Freedman Chief Investment Officer U.S. Bank Wealth Management Discussing the markets and investment strategy.

