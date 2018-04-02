For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

After Incidents, Autonomous Cars Face New Scrutiny (Audio)

Alan Levin, Bloomberg News transportation regulation reporter, discusses recent incidents with autonomous vehicles, which could lead to a new wave of regulations on companies testing driverless cars. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.

Play Episode
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE