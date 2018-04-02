After Incidents, Autonomous Cars Face New Scrutiny (Audio)
Alan Levin, Bloomberg News transportation regulation reporter, discusses recent incidents with autonomous vehicles, which could lead to a new wave of regulations on companies testing driverless cars. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
