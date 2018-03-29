Yankees Print Money as Home Run Derby Baseball Returns (Audio)

New York Yankees President Randy Levine discusses a host of topics related to the business of baseball, including the financial ramifications of a lineup that added home run king Giancarlo Stanton during the off-season. Levine also talks about the business of baseball overall, including the league’s new deal to exclusively stream 25 afternoon games on Facebook. Levine also discusses the Yankees proposed London series against the Boston Red Sox, and how former Yankees captain Derek Jeter is performing with the Miami Marlins.

Levine has been president of the Yankees since 2000. He was instrumental in creating the YES Network and Legends Hospitality, in which the Dallas Cowboys are partners. He also led the development and financing of the $1.5 billion Yankee Stadium.

