Wilbur Ross Says China Tariffs Announcement Coming Soon (Audio)
Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses an upcoming administration announcement over tariffs, which Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said would be coming "very, very shortly." He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
