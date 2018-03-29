Supreme Court Hears Maryland Gerrymandering Case (Audio)

Rick Hasen, a professor at UC Irvine, and author of "The Justice of Contradictions: Antonin Scalia and the Politics of Disruption," discusses a Supreme Court case that addresses congressional redistricting in Maryland, where democratic state officials are accused of drawing Republican incumbent Roscoe Bartlett off the map, creating another safe Democratic seat. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

Running time 06:17