Serena Williams Talks Success on the Court and in Life

Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz interviews the legendary tennis player Serena Williams. Williams has won 23 singles titles in women’s Grand Slam tournaments -- just one behind the all-time leader, Margaret Court -- as well as 23 doubles titles and two mixed doubles titles. Along with her individual successes, Serena has teamed up with her sister Venus to win a series of doubles titles. She is also a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

