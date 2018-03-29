Rep. Garamendi on Trump Infrastructure Speech (Audio)
Representative John Garamendi, a democratic congressman from California’s 3rd district, discusses President Trump’s Thursday trip to Ohio, where he will promote his plans to renew American infrastructure. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
