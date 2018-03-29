For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu on Monument Removal (Audio)

New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu discusses the city’s efforts to remove confederate monuments. Landrieu was recently awarded the John F Kennedy Profile in Courage award. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

