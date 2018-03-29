New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu on Monument Removal (Audio)
New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu discusses the city’s efforts to remove confederate monuments. Landrieu was recently awarded the John F Kennedy Profile in Courage award. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
