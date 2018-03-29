Mueller Talks Continue Amid Trump Legal Team Reshuffle (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Greg Farrell, Bloomberg News legal investigative reporter, discusses ongoing negotiations between Robert Mueller’s office and President Trump’s legal team, which is now being led by Jay Sekulow, who has taken the place of John Dowd after he resigned last week. Plus, Rick Hasen, a professor at UC Irvine, and author of "The Justice of Contradictions: Antonin Scalia and the Politics of Disruption," discusses a Supreme Court case that addresses congressional redistricting in Maryland, where democratic state officials are accused of literally drawing Republican incumbent Roscoe Bartlett off the map, creating another safe Democratic seat. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso and Peter Barnes.

