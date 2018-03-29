Mueller Talks Continue Amid Trump Legal Team Reshuffle (Audio)

Greg Farrell, Bloomberg News legal investigative reporter, discusses ongoing negotiations between Robert Mueller’s office and President Trump’s legal team, which is now being led by Jay Sekulow, who has taken the place of John Dowd after he resigned last week. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

