Kelly Loses Clout Amid Latest White House Shakeup (Audio)

Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News White House deputy team leader, discusses the latest staffing shakeups in President Trump’s administration after Trump replaced Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin with the current presidential physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

