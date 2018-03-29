Facebook’s Former Employees Open Up About the Data Scandal
As Facebook reels from a public backlash over its handling of user data, former employees are starting to air their hesitations and criticisms of the company they helped build. This week, Bloomberg Technology’s Sarah Frier and Aki Ito hear from these former insiders to examine the mistakes that led to the company’s crisis today.
Running time 17:41
