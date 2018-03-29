In today’s San Francisco Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Renault and Nissan plan to take their alliance to the next level. CME will pay $5.5 billion for NEX to create a debt and FX trading giant. WTI could be in for a bearish second quarter as weak equity markets and an uncertain trade outlook prompt downward growth revisions amid mounting signs of oversupply. Bloomberg’s M&A guru Dinesh Nair talks with host Caroline Hepker about the flurry of deals.

