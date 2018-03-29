Bloomberg View columnist Barry Ritholtz interviews David Enrich, finance editor at the New York Times and author of "The Spider Network: The Wild Story of a Math Genius, a Gang of Backstabbing Bankers, and One of the Greatest Scams in Financial History." (That scam, of course, was the Libor scandal.) Previously the financial enterprise editor at the Wall Street Journal, Enrich has received numerous journalism awards, including an award from the Overseas Press Club for his coverage of the European debt crisis and a George Polk Award for his coverage of insider trading. Enrich’s next book will be about Deutsche Bank.

Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE