Congressional Republicans Abandon Fiscal Conservatism (Audio)
Former New York senator Al D’Amato discusses why Republicans in the House and Senate are no longer concerned with a balanced budget, something that the GOP had long held as a core tenant of its platform. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
