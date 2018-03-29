Congress Prepares for Zuckerberg Testimony (Audio)
Ken Doyle, senior editor of the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics report, discusses election safety concerns following the data privacy scandal that continues to impact the social media giant. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
