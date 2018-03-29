Bloomberg Markets: How Facebook Helps Shady Advertisers

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Nick Summers Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Discussing How Facebook Helps Shady Advertisers Sell Fake Elon Smart Pills.

Sarah Frier Technology Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Snap cutting advertising jobs.

Dana Hull Technology Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing Tesla urging workers to ramp up production.

Scott Galloway Professor:Marketing Leonard N Stern School of Business Discussing troubles for both Facebook and Amazon, which happen to be two of the companies featured in his book "The Four."

Alan Zafran Managing Director First Republic Investment Management Inc Discussing the markets and investing.

