Anything Over 3% On 10-Year UST Is Overreaction: PGIM’s Collins

Mike Collins, Senior Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and at PGIM Fixed Income, on current investment strategy, the yield curve and rate hike outlook. Shira Ovide, Bloomberg Gadfly technology columnist, on Trump’s attacks on Amazon, Apple’s new iPad, and why investors are suddenly concerned about the big tech companies. Jim Nadler, CEO of Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), on the business outlook and how the US deficit may impact its rating. Michaela Ross, Bloomberg Law technology reporter, on how campaign donations made in bitcoin are raising concerns with finance transparency groups about fraudulent giving.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 28:29