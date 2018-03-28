Why Some American Families Are Forgoing Healthcare (Audio)
John Tozzi, Bloomberg News healthcare reporter, discusses his story tracking a group of American families who have decided to live without healthcare insurance after Republican lawmakers repealed the individual mandate set out in the Affordable Care Act. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast.
