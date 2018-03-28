U.S. Said to Consider Chinese Investment Crackdown (Audio)
Andrew Mayeda, Bloomberg News global trade reporter, discusses a Bloomberg Report that the Trump administration is considering a crackdown on Chinese investment in U.S. technologies companies by invoking a law reserved for national emergencies. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
