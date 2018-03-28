Trump Celebrates Win on Frist Revised Trade Deal (Audio)
Randy Woods, Bloomberg News economics editor, discusses a victory for the Trump administration after officials secured a trade deal with South Korea that will allow American autoworkers greater access to the country’s markets. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
