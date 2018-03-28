Tesla Will Burn Through Cash By First Half Of 2019: Levington

Joel Levington, Senior credit analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on Moody’s downgrade of Tesla’s bonds to Caa1, which may slice about 3 points of value off the notes and create a dilemma in raising money. Robert Lawrence, Professor of International Trade and Investment at Harvard Kennedy School and former economic adviser to President Clinton, on trade war with China, and who stands to win or lose. Max Chafkin, technology reporter for Bloomberg Businessweek, discusses Facebook updating privacy tool, and what to expect from Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress. Stephen Rannekleiv, Global Beverages Strategist for Rabobank International, on the growth in online sales of alcohol and who will be the winners, as well as any tariff impacts to the industry.

